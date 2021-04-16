Less Than 0.01% Of Vaccinated Americans Reportedly Later Contracted COVID-19

A small percentage of Americans who have been fully vaccinated reportedly ended up contracting the coronavirus later on.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that out of around 77 million vaccinated Americans, roughly 5,800 people who received the vaccine ended up getting infected with coronavirus anyway, according to CNN.

“So far, about 5,800 breakthrough cases have been reported to CDC. To date, no unexpected patterns have been identified in case demographics or vaccine characteristics,” the CDC told CNN in an email.

Out of the 5,800 people who ended up getting the coronavirus, 396 people, or 7%, reportedly ended up requiring hospitalization, while 74 people ended up dying.

Although COVID-19 vaccines are extremely effective, like other vaccines, they’re not perfect. The CDC estimates that out of more than 75 million fully vaccinated Americans, 5,800 have had so-called breakthrough infections.

The percent of vaccinated Americans who end up contracting COVID-19 is roughly around “0.007 percent,” or “less than one percent,” according to The Daily Mail.

“Vaccine breakthrough cases are expected,” guidance from the CDC notes. “COVID-19 vaccines are effective and are a critical tool to bring the pandemic under control. However no vaccines are 100% effective at preventing illness.”

"There will be a small percentage of people who are fully vaccinated who still get sick, are hospitalized, or die from COVID-19."

The CDC released new guidance on March 8 stating that while fully vaccinated Americans were allowed to gather indoors with each other without wearing masks and practicing social distancing, they should still follow COVID-19 guidelines in place.

The Biden administration paused the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Tuesday after several recipients ended up with “rare and severe” blood clots. According to a new poll, this decision severely affected Americans’ overall confidence in the safety of coronavirus vaccines.