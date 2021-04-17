US

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Multiple Altercations Breakout Between Protesters And Police In Washington, DC

Lisa Bennatan Contributor
Protesters gathered at BLM Plaza in Washington, D.C. late Friday evening to protest recent killings by police.

Multiple altercations broke out between police and protesters, who marched through outdoor diners. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Watch Protesters Take To The Streets Of DC For Daunte Wright)

The group dispersed when they reached the end of their march shortly after 11 p.m.