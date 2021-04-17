EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Multiple Altercations Breakout Between Protesters And Police In Washington, DC

Protesters gathered at BLM Plaza in Washington, D.C. late Friday evening to protest recent killings by police.

Right now at BLM Plaza in #WashingtonDC, protesters begin marching pic.twitter.com/kaEg4kBV3P — Lisa Bennatan (@LisaBennatan) April 17, 2021

Multiple altercations broke out between police and protesters, who marched through outdoor diners. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Watch Protesters Take To The Streets Of DC For Daunte Wright)

Altercation breaks out between police and protesters as protesters were walking through diners #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/tOsiLmP5HC — Lisa Bennatan (@LisaBennatan) April 17, 2021

The group dispersed when they reached the end of their march shortly after 11 p.m.