Alabama Quarterback Bryce Young Appears To Be The Real Deal After Dominating The Spring Game

Alabama coach Nick Saban has found his next star quarterback, and it’s only April.

Highly-touted quarterback Bryce Young led the first team offense Saturday at Alabama’s annual A-Day game, and balled out to the tune of 333 yards and a touchdown. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Bryce Young is the A-Day MVP. He finished with 333 yards and 1 touchdown on 25-of-44 passing. — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) April 17, 2021

To paraphrase the movie “Miracle,” it’s one thing to be young and promising and it’s a totally different thing to actually be good.

There has been tons of hype surrounding Young, and it wasn’t a secret that he was going to take over with Mac Jones headed to the NFL.

Bryce Young with a Touchdown ???????? pic.twitter.com/kqfhGpMg4O — Alabama Diehards (@AlabamaDieHards) April 17, 2021

However, it looks like he’s flying right past the expectations that have been placed on his shoulders. He got his first moment as QB1 of the Crimson Tide in the spotlight, and he didn’t hold back.

Seriously, look at the young man’s awareness in the video below.

Bryce Young can do some freaky stuff in the pocket ???? pic.twitter.com/MVHzPE51pT — Max Olson (@max_olson) April 17, 2021

The rich get richer in the world of college football, and it looks like Alabama won’t miss a beat at all with Young spinning it for the Crimson Tide.