‘Real Housewives’ Star Leah McSweeney Rips Demi Lovato For Using Her Platform To ‘Drag’ A Small Business

“Real Housewives Of New York City” star Leah McSweeney criticized Demi Lovato for attacking a small business over social media.

McSweeney shared her comments Sunday to her Instagram story, Page Six noted.

Leah Mcsweeney is dropping her two cents into the Demi Lovato drama ???? #RHONY pic.twitter.com/ASJ3vjwWKV — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) April 19, 2021

“Demi Lovato should be ashamed of herself for using her platform of 102 million people following her on Instagram to drag a frozen yogurt spot because she’s mad that they sell diet frozen yogurt and sugar-free options because that triggers her,” McSweeney reportedly said. (RELATED: Demi Lovato Reveals That A Relapse Into Her Eating Disorder Led To Near-Fatal Overdose)

Lovato originally called out The Bigg Chill for carrying sugar-free products. The pop star said she was “finding it extremely hard” to order frozen yogurt from the shop after having to walk past “diet foods,” Page Six reported.

McSweeney did acknowledge Lovato’s eating disorder in her call-out.

“I mean, I’m sorry that she had to deal with an eating disorder,” she reportedly continued. “That’s terrible. But does that mean that we have to stop offering people sugar-free options for things?”

McSweeney went on to criticize Lovato for using her platform to “drag” a small business.

“The ultimate privilege is to just use your platform with millions and millions of people to drag a f*cking business with 6,000 followers on Instagram who have been doing their thing since the ’80s,” McSweeney reportedly said.