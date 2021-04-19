Editorial

Trevor Lawrence Responds To Criticism From Sports Illustrated Profile, Says People Are ‘Misreading His ‘Sentiment’

Feb 12, 2021; Clemson, SC, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence works out during Pro Day in Clemson, South Carolina. Mandatory Credit: David Platt/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: David Platt/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Trevor Lawrence has hit back at criticism stemming from his Sports Illustrated profile.

SI recently published a great profile on the former Clemson passer, and he talked about how he doesn’t play with a huge chip on his shoulder. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Naturally, people didn’t love the fact it looked like Lawrence was saying he wasn’t all in.

Well, the soon-to-be first overall pick doubled down and made it clear that he doesn’t need football to feel like a good person. He also added that people are “misreading my sentiment.”

Honestly, good for Lawrence for not backing down. The man feels the way he feels and he’s not going to change it just to make the internet happy.

Is there anyone out there who actually thinks Trevor Lawrence doesn’t care about winning? The dude boat raced Alabama in the national title game as a true freshman.

I think it’s more than fair to say that he puts in the work to win.

Trevor Lawrence has always given off the vibe that he’s insanely confident in his abilities and who he is as a man.

Like he said, he can’t fake having a chip on his shoulder. He doesn’t think the world is out to get him. I like a guy with that attitude.

He just wants to work, and he also recognizes there are more important things to life than just football.

 

Trust me, if Lawrence goes out and wins with the Jaguars, nobody is going to care about him claiming he plays without a chip on his shoulder.