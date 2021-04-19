Trevor Lawrence Responds To Criticism From Sports Illustrated Profile, Says People Are ‘Misreading His ‘Sentiment’

Trevor Lawrence has hit back at criticism stemming from his Sports Illustrated profile.

SI recently published a great profile on the former Clemson passer, and he talked about how he doesn't play with a huge chip on his shoulder.

Naturally, people didn’t love the fact it looked like Lawrence was saying he wasn’t all in.

SI Cover Story: @Trevorlawrencee is out to prove absolutely nothing “I’m passionate about what I do and it’s really important to me, but I don’t have this chip on my shoulder. I can’t manufacture that. I don’t want to.” https://t.co/OzQzoe5uIn pic.twitter.com/VfjDEdACnw — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 14, 2021

Well, the soon-to-be first overall pick doubled down and made it clear that he doesn’t need football to feel like a good person. He also added that people are “misreading my sentiment.”

It seems as if people are misreading my sentiment. I am internally motivated – I love football as much or more than anyone. It is a HUGE priority in my life, obviously. I am driven to be the best I can be, and to maximize my potential. And to WIN. (1/3) — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) April 17, 2021

I have a lot of confidence in my work ethic, I love to grind and to chase my goals. You can ask anyone who has been in my life. That being said, I am secure in who I am, and what I believe. I don’t need football to make me feel worthy as a person. I purely love the game and (2/3) — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) April 17, 2021

Everything that comes with it. The work, the team, the ups and downs. I am a firm believer in the fact that there is a plan for my life and I’m called to be the best I can be at whatever I am doing. Thanks for coming to my TedTalk lol. ???????? — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) April 17, 2021

Honestly, good for Lawrence for not backing down. The man feels the way he feels and he’s not going to change it just to make the internet happy.

Is there anyone out there who actually thinks Trevor Lawrence doesn’t care about winning? The dude boat raced Alabama in the national title game as a true freshman.

I think it’s more than fair to say that he puts in the work to win.

Trevor Lawrence has always given off the vibe that he’s insanely confident in his abilities and who he is as a man.

Like he said, he can’t fake having a chip on his shoulder. He doesn’t think the world is out to get him. I like a guy with that attitude.

He just wants to work, and he also recognizes there are more important things to life than just football.

Trust me, if Lawrence goes out and wins with the Jaguars, nobody is going to care about him claiming he plays without a chip on his shoulder.