Ben Askren Says He Was Fine After Getting Punched By Jake Paul, Told The Ref He Could Keep Fighting

Ben Askren believes he could have kept fighting against Jake Paul.

Askren was "knocked out" in the first round against Jake Paul, but the fight's ending was extremely controversial because the former MMA star appeared ready to keep rolling.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Askren said that he felt like he could have kept fighting and even told the ref that he was “fine.” “I told the guy I was ready to fight,” Askren explained to Helwani.

You can listen to him break it all down below.

See, this is what drives me nuts about this past Saturday night. Anyone with eyes and a brain could tell that Askren could keep fighting.

The dude used to eat punches for a snack while fighting MMA. Yet, we’re supposed to believe he couldn’t continue after a single punch?

I think the ref made an absolutely atrocious decision.

Askren also denied that the fight was rigged, which I’m sure is true. I don’t think anyone truly thinks it was rigged, but I think we can all agree the ref blew it.

The Jake Paul fight def wasn’t rigged, I mean look at the injuries on Ben Askren. I hope he recovers. #TrillerFightClub pic.twitter.com/7tttv3LG6v — Austin (@AustinPlanet) April 18, 2021

Now, Askren can ride off into the sunset with a big paycheck and call it a day. It’s just a damn shame he never even got a real shot.