Jake Paul Vs. Ben Askren Was An Absolute Screw Job For Fight Fans

Ben Askren was robbed of the chance to truly fight Jake Paul late Saturday night.

Paul landed an awesome punch on Askren in the first round, and that sent the MMA star to the ground. Askren popped up ready to roll, but the refs called it!

Watch the insulting ending to the fight below.

I thought we were still living in America, but I guess we’re so soft as a society we don’t even let a guy get up to fight.

Askren might have been down, but we’re talking about one of the toughest chins in MMA.

How did Askren survive any MMA fight?!pic.twitter.com/mJ2SdzuDev — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) April 18, 2021

My immediate impression is that this was all done to protect Paul. Why not let Askren finish it out? Was Paul that scared? What an absolute joke.

That was an absolute screw job on that stoppage. #AskrenVsPaul — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 18, 2021

This is disgusting and I’m not getting it over it anytime soon. Pathetic on all levels.