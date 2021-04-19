Jake Paul Says Fighting Conor McGregor Is ‘More Realistic’ After Beating Ben Askren

Jake Paul thinks a fight against Conor McGregor is more likely after defeating Ben Askren.

Paul knocked out the former MMA star in the first round Saturday night in his highly-anticipated match, and it now seems like he's really carved out his spot in boxing.

According to BroBible, Paul told MMAJunkie after the fight that a potential bout against McGregor is now “more realistic.”

You can listen to his full comments below.

As much as it pains me to say it, Jake Paul isn’t leaving the boxing game anytime soon. He played everyone like a fiddle with the Ben Askren fight.

The social media star needed a legit opponent and he found the worst striker in MMA to fight against. Let’s be honest, Askren didn’t really give a damn and the ref didn’t exactly give the former UFC fighter a shot once he got knocked down.

The Jake Paul fight def wasn’t rigged, I mean look at the injuries on Ben Askren. I hope he recovers. #TrillerFightClub pic.twitter.com/7tttv3LG6v — Austin (@AustinPlanet) April 18, 2021

The fact of the matter is that a ton of people tuned in, a bunch of money was made and that’s all it really takes to get McGregor interested.

Per Jake Paul’s Instagram, last night’s fight generated $65 million with 1.3 million PPV buys. We live in a society. pic.twitter.com/oA931jmrPU — Boardroom (@boardroom) April 18, 2021

As insane as it sounds, I now think McGregor and Paul will fight. What a wild and bizarre world we live in.