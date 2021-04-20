Biden, Harris Call On Senate To Pass George Floyd Act Following Chauvin Guilty Verdict

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris urged Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021 on Tuesday night after a Minnesota jury found Derek Chauvin guilty of murdering George Floyd.

“This bill is part of George Floyd’s legacy. The president and I will continue to urge the Senate to pass this legislation, not as a panacea for every problem, but as a start,” Harris stated, speaking before Biden. “This work is long overdue.” (RELATED: Biden Called The Floyd Family After The Chauvin Verdict, Here’s What He Said)

“Here’s the truth about racial injustice,” she continued. “It is not just a black America problem or a people of color problem. It is a problem for every American. It is keeping us from fulfilling the process of liberty and justice for all, and it is holding our nation back from realizing our full potential. We are all a part of George Floyd’s legacy, and our job now is to honor it and honor him.”

Biden called the Chauvin verdict a “step forward.”

“Let’s also be clear, such a verdict is also much too rare,” he stated. “As we saw in this trial from the fellow police officers who testified, most men and women who wear the badge serve their communities honorably, but those few who failed to meet that standard must be held accountable.”

“We can’t stop here. In order to live a real change in reform, we can, and we must do more to reduce the likelihood that tragedy like this will ever happen to occur again,” the president said in closing. “This can be a moment of significant change.”

You can watch the president and vice president’s remarks in their entirety below.

WATCH: