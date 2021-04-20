Biden Called The Floyd Family After The Verdict, Here’s What He Said

George Floyd’s family attorney Ben Crump tweeted out a video of the Floyd family speaking on the phone with President Joe Biden after the jury found Derek Chauvin guilty on all three charges.

In a video posted to Crump’s Twitter account, one of Floyd’s family members can be heard saying, “how are you doing” after picking up the president’s call. “Feeling better now,” Biden said, “nothing is going to make it all better, but at least, God, now there’s some justice.”

President Biden and VP Harris call the Floyd family after the GUILTY verdict! Thank you @POTUS & @VP for your support! We hope that we can count on you for the police reform we NEED in America! ✊???? pic.twitter.com/cg4V2D5tlI — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) April 20, 2021

Biden, who has previously been in contact with the Floyd family, also shared a reflection on comments previously made by Gianna Floyd, George Floyd’s daughter. “I think of Gianna’s comment, ‘my dad is going to change the world.’ He’s going to start to change it now,” Biden said. (RELATED: Biden Called Floyd Family, Told Them He Is Praying For Them, Brother Says)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephen Jackson Sr. (@_stak5_)

“You’re an incredible family. I wish I were there just to put my arms around you,” Biden remarked. “We’ve been watching every second of this and the vice president and all of us … we’re all so relieved. Not just one verdict, but all three. Guilty on all three counts,” he added.

“I’m anxious to see you guys, I really am,” Biden went on, “We’re going to get a lot more done … we’re going to stay at it ‘til we get it done.”

“Hopefully this is the momentum for the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act to get passed and have you sign,” Crump said in reply to Biden’s promise to get more done. “You got it, pal,” Biden replied, “That and a lot more.”

“This can be our first shot at dealing with genuine systemic racism,” Biden told the family before handing the phone off to Vice President Kamala Harris. “I’m just so thankful for the entire family. Your courage, your commitment, your strength,” the vice president said.

“This is a day of justice in America,” Harris went on to say, “Your family have been … real leaders at this moment where we needed you. And, in George’s name and memory, we are going to make sure his legacy is intact.”

Harris’ remarks to the family ended with, “We really do believe that with your leadership and … the president that we have in the White House, that we’re going to make something good come out of this tragedy, okay?” Floyd’s family and those gathered around them then thanked the vice president, but Biden had more to say.

“And you better all get ready because when we do it, we’re going to put you on Air Force One and get you here,” Biden said, prompting laughs from the group on the other end of the line. “We’re going to hold you to that, President Biden,” Crump replied.

“I guarantee it,” Biden responded.

The family also spoke to first lady Jill Biden before the call ended.