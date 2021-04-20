Budweiser’s Offering To Pay $5,000 Towards Housing Costs For 5 Of The ‘Hardest Working Hands’ In America

Budweiser is offering a contest for five of the “hardest working hands” in America during the pandemic and will pay $5,000 towards each person’s housing costs.

“We’re looking for America’s hardest working hands,” a tweet from the beer company read. The comments were noted by Fox Business in a piece published Monday.

“Just post a pic of your favorite shift worker’s hands (or your own) and why you think they’re the hardest working,” the post added. “Tag it with #HardestWorkingHands #Contest.”

We’re looking for America’s hardest working hands. Just post a pic of your favorite shift worker’s hands (or your own) and why you think they’re the hardest working. Tag it with #HardestWorkingHands #Contest pic.twitter.com/vCFGCEPr2V — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) April 20, 2021

Those eligible to enter the beer contest include people who work in food-running, health care, construction, shift work and other fields that "use their hands the most."

"We know that shift workers have had a trying year, and have worked tirelessly through the pandemic to ensure communities continue to run smoothly." Budweiser's Vice President Monica Rustgi told FOX Business via email. "Awarding five shift workers with $5,000 (the average cost people in American are behind on rent) to help cover their housing costs, [and] will hopefully give them and their hard working hands a much-deserved break."

The beer contest runs from Monday April 19 to Wednesday May 5.