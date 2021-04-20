Deshaun Watson’s Girlfriend Jilly Anais Shares Tone-Deaf Vacation Pictures On Instagram

Deshaun Watson is facing a ton of lawsuits, but his girlfriend Jilly Anais doesn’t seem to be in the dumps.

The star quarterback for the Houston Texans is currently facing north of 20 lawsuits alleging sexual assault and misconduct. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

REPORT: Deshaun Watson Faces A New Lawsuit, Is Accused Of Ejaculating On A Woman’s Hand https://t.co/5LmBujcNaX — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 15, 2021

You might think that his girlfriend might want to disappear from the public eye for a bit. Well, you’d be wrong. Jilly recently posted several photos from a weekend getaway with Watson, and she was flipping off the camera in one of them.

You can flip through the photos below.

I hate to accuse someone of being tone-deaf, but this is about as tone-deaf as it gets. Watson’s NFL future is very much up in the air thanks to these lawsuits, and he’s getting hammered left and right with accusations.

While he’s battling to stay above water, his girlfriend posted several vacation photos from a getaway in the mountains.

If there was one way to prove you just don’t care, I’m pretty sure this is it.

The first woman to file a lawsuit against Deshaun Watson (seated to Tony Buzbee’s left) has identified herself. “My name is Ashley Solis. Remember that name. … I was afraid. I’m not afraid anymore.” pic.twitter.com/gWqX6spFmv — Aaron Reiss (@aaronjreiss) April 6, 2021

Next time, think about saving this post in your drafts until the situation is resolved. Trust me, it’s much smarter from a PR standpoint than this post from her nice vacation.

