REPORT: Deshaun Watson Faces A New Lawsuit, Is Accused Of Ejaculating On A Woman’s Hand

Another lawsuit has reportedly been filed against Deshaun Watson.

According to Outkick, another woman represented by attorney Tony Buzbee has filed a lawsuit against the Houston Texans star quarterback, and the allegations are pretty shocking. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A new lawsuit has been filed against Deshaun Watson tonight — the 23rd woman to accuse him of assault during a massage. pic.twitter.com/NPt6MjVQ2a — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 15, 2021

The woman has accused Watson of grabbing “her thighs and her butt,” touching her with his penis, groping the woman, telling her to take her pants off and eventually ejaculating on the woman’s hand, according to documents published by Outkick.

Watson currently faces more than 20 lawsuits alleging sexual assault and misconduct. The Houston Police Department is investigating at least one claim.

The hits just keep coming for Deshaun Watson, and as I’ve said before, I see no end in sight. That doesn’t mean he’s guilty, but from a PR standpoint, he’s in a very tough spot.

Watson has already lost several sponsorships, the team has seemingly edited him out of a promo video and Ashley Solis’ press conference got massive coverage.

The first woman to file a lawsuit against Deshaun Watson (seated to Tony Buzbee’s left) has identified herself. “My name is Ashley Solis. Remember that name. … I was afraid. I’m not afraid anymore.” pic.twitter.com/gWqX6spFmv — Aaron Reiss (@aaronjreiss) April 6, 2021

There was a previous report that Watson was trying to settle all his lawsuits, but that hasn’t happened as of right now.

Several sources telling me Deshaun Watson still trying to settle these cases. Settling would be the best thing he could do, and could dissuade women from going through with criminal route. I believe Buzbee would settle for the right number. — Amy Dash (@AmyDashTV) April 9, 2021

Keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them. This situation is 100% far from over.