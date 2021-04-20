Las Vegas Raiders Send Insanely Stupid ‘I Can Breathe’ Tweet After Derek Chauvin’s Conviction

The Las Vegas Raiders sent an all-time stupid tweet Teusday night following the conviction of Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin was convicted on two different murder charges and a manslaughter charge late Tuesday afternoon for the killing of George Floyd. Floyd died in Minnesota following Chauvin placing a knee on his neck. (RELATED: Derek Chauvin Found Guilty Of Murder In Death Of George Floyd)

Seeing as how the Raiders are an NFL team, you probably safely assumed the organization wouldn’t say much. Well, you’d be very wrong.

The Raiders tweeted “I Can Breathe” with the graphic tagged with today’s date. Look at the absurd tweet below.

Not only did the Raiders send this wild tweet, but the team pinned it to the top of their Twitter account. They think it’s awesome!

As of this moment, it’s been quote tweeted nearly 15,000 times, and the reactions aren’t pleasant at all.

How the hell does a tweet like this get typed out and sent? Nobody thought about stepping in and putting the phone down?

Here’s some free advice, if you find yourself tweeting about breathing in the aftermath of a man who had a knee on his neck, just stop.

There’s literally no excuse for this. None at all. Absolutely embarrassing for the Raiders.