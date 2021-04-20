‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2 Trailer Released, Will Premiere July 23

“Ted Lasso” fans are only a few months away from the start of season two.

Apple TV+ announced Tuesday afternoon that season two of the incredibly successful show about soccer with Jason Sudeikis will premiere July 23. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Judging from the trailer for season two, millions of fans around the globe are in for another fun time with Coach Lasso and his squad.

Give it a watch below.

I honestly can’t wait for season two of “Ted Lasso” to get here. I watched the first season on a whim while at home during the coronavirus pandemic, and I absolutely loved it.

I thought it was hands down one of the best seasons of TV ever made. Sudeikis was amazing as the former football coach transitioning to soccer in England.

It was a wholesome journey, and it’s about time we get a look at season two.

Trust me, folks. If you haven’t already watched the first season, drop whatever you’re doing and start tonight. The ending might have you in a puddle of tears, but it’s worth it.

I always hear the question: who let the dogs out (who who who who)? With respect to The Baha Men, I prefer WHEN let the dogs out (when when when when)? ‘Cause guess what, Greyhounds? Our 2nd season starts 7/23! Can I get a Bah Amen!? That’s what I used to think they were called — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) April 20, 2021

Make sure to tune in July 23 for all new episodes of “Ted Lasso.” I think we’re going to love season two just as much as we all loved season one.