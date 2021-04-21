Official BLM Account: Black Communities ‘Terrorized’ More Under Biden ‘Than They Had Been Under Trump’

A Twitter post from the official Black Lives Matter account alleged that black communities are being “terrorized” at a greater rate than they were under former President Donald Trump.

In a post from Tuesday, Black Lives Matter alleged that black communities were better off under Trump than they are under President Joe Biden. The post demanded that Biden end the 1033 program—which allows the Department of Defense to offer excess equipment to local police authorities—by the end of his first 100 days in office. (RELATED: ‘Burn The Whole City Down’: BLM Protesters At Floyd Memorial Compare Police Shootings To ‘A Genocide’)

The post alleged that police with “military equipment” and National Guard troops in Minnesota “terrorized” black communities “at a greater rate than they had been under Trump.” It also included a link to a petition calling for Biden to end the 1033 program, which began in 1997 under the National Defense Authorization Act.

Biden is currently sending more military equipment to our neighborhoods than Trump did. You read that right. Our communities are being terrorized at a greater rate than they had been under Trump. — Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) April 20, 2021

“Military-style weapons and equipment have no place in our streets. They have no place in our communities and have no place in our schools or on our campuses. They especially have no place in the hands of police — violent upholders of white supremacy that have no regard for Black life,” the Black Lives Matter petition stated.

Biden’s first one hundred days end on April 30, 2021.