‘Burn The Whole City Down’: BLM Protesters At Floyd Memorial Compare Police Shootings To ‘A Genocide’

Black Lives Matter protesters in Minneapolis compared police shootings to “a genocide” Tuesday in a viral video on Twitter.

Filmmaker Ami Horowitz went to Minneapolis to ask protesters about the tension in the city as they awaited the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial.

I went to the George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis to speak with protesters. pic.twitter.com/G3zBJjAPDo — Ami Horowitz (@AmiHorowitz) April 20, 2021

“Burn the whole city down! What does it matter?” one protester said. “I say burn the city down, y’ know? So they can see that we’re here. Continue the movement,” another responded. (RELATED: Derek Chauvin Found Guilty Of Murder In Death Of George Floyd)

Horowitz asked respondents if they thought the city would burn down. “Yes, absolutely. And that’d be the least of our problems,” a young woman said. “I’m all for burning it down. There shouldn’t even be a trial. He should be convicted just as is,” another said.

Protesters were then asked if they thought the killing of unarmed black men was equivalent to genocide. The United States Holocaust Museum defines genocide as “an internationally recognized crime where acts are committed with the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group.”

“That’s a good question, and now that I’ve been confronted with it, I’m going to go ahead and say yes,” a protester concluded. “The genocide of anyone that’s not white,” another responded. A final protestor said, “Yeah, I think that’s one word for it.”

Horowitz asked how many unarmed black men had been killed in 2020, and one protester responded, said she believed “thousands” have been killed across the country.