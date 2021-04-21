‘When The People Get Fed Up … We Loot Y’all Franchises: Brooklyn Center Residents React To Civil Unrest

The Daily Caller’s Jorge Ventura spoke to Brooklyn Center residents about recent protests in the wake of the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright, with residents complaining about police crowd control measures.

“Throwing tear gas in the middle of a crowd, over to an apartment building is not the way to do it,” Brooklyn Center resident Jamiya Crayton told Ventura. “Kids are in these houses, so we’re coughing all night.”

Crayton said police should be less aggressive as they try to control protesters. (RELATED: City Spent Over $9,000 Protecting Home Of Ex-Police Officer Who Shot Daunte Wright)

“Crowd control properly, don’t be so aggressive. Act like it’s your kids in here. Act like this is your home, cause guess what? The protesters [and police] get to go home, we don’t.”

WATCH:

Daunte Wright, 20, was shot by former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter after he resisted arrest and attempted to flee, bodycam footage showed. Potter shouted “Taser! Taser! Taser!” before discharging her service weapon. Potter has since been charged with second-degree manslaughter.

Another unidentified resident said while she wants justice for Daunte Wright, the tear gas irritated her asthma and sent her to the hospital.

Meanwhile Evonne Mayweather told Ventura that local businesses getting looted and destroyed are just casualties of making “history.”

“When the people get fed up, this is what happens. We loot y’all franchises. Now black businesses being caught in the crossfire, I mean … no one is exempt.”

Fellow Brooklyn Center resident Mohamed Ivrahim expressed similar feelings when asked about black and brown-owned businesses getting looted.

“Property and goods could be replaced, we will never, ever have an ability to get Daunte [back].”

Check out more videos from the Daily Caller:

Minneapolis Reacts To Derek Chauvin Verdict

Here’s What You Missed On Day 5 Of Brooklyn Center Protests

Riot Reporter Breaks Down Minnesota Footage