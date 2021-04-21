Dagen McDowell Blames ‘Make-Up Wearing TV Hucksters’ For Selling Americans A ‘Broken’ President

Fox Business host Dagen McDowell blamed “make-up wearing TV hucksters” for selling Americans on President Joe Biden.

McDowell joined the other hosts of Fox News’ “The Five” for Wednesday’s broadcast, and she argued that media had essentially propped Biden up until he was elected. (RELATED: ‘Slipping Into Hacktastic Irrelevancy’: Dagen McDowell Says No One Is Waiting For Fauci’s Permission To Go Out)

Co-host Greg Gutfeld reflected on the media coverage of Biden compared to that of former President Donald Trump, adding that Republicans tended to look at a person’s deeds rather than just their words. “So they hated Trump’s words so much but what we do is we look at the deeds,” he said.

Juan Williams argued that Biden was getting more positive coverage than Trump had because he had a higher approval rating, adding, “Maybe this is accurate coverage. Come on, guys, this is so wild to me. You guys are so ignoring the larger context. Remember Trump came into office and immediately was telling lies about the size of his inauguration crowd and then there was all the back stabbing and all the leaks coming out of the White House.”

“You mean the phony Russian story?” Gutfeld shot back.

“He had the phone and 2 a.m. and all the crazy tweets and you cover them, that’s negative coverage” Williams continued. “What a difference.”

“These makeup wearing TV hucksters are the ones that sold the American people this broken, busted tchotchke for a president,” McDowell rounded out the segment. “So they gotta spend the next 3 1/2 years trying to con those Americans into believing Biden isn’t totally useless. You know, you get an Eggstractor for Christmas and it breaks, at least you can put it on the mantle and it looks like art.”