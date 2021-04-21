‘You Went To The Funeral Of A KKK Dragon’: Greg Gutfeld Says Biden Is Part Of The Systemic Racism He Condemns

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld lashed out at President Joe Biden during Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Five,” saying that he is part of the systemic racism he condemns.

Gutfeld pointed out the fact that Biden had been in a position to take action to combat systemic racism and other issues for decades, arguing that instead of fixing the problems, Biden had instead taken actions that some had considered racist as well. (RELATED: MSNBC Analyst Is Absolutely Outraged That He Got Exactly The Verdict He Wanted)

WATCH:

Gutfeld began by accusing media of dividing the country over Tuesday’s guilty verdict — on all three counts — in the case against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

“No one is divided over the Chauvin verdict. Do you know anybody that said, ‘That was wrong, I’m really angry?'” Gutfeld asked. “The media cannot take yes for an answer. Because once they do, then they no longer have this issue to beat America’s head with.”

Gutfeld then pivoted to Biden, calling him “an integral part” of the system over the last fifty years he had spent in Washington.

“If he believes that systemic racism as he said last night was a stain on America he was there leaving the stain for five decades,” Gutfeld continued. “Before you throw the whole country under the bus as a bunch of redneck racists you have to throw yourself under the bus too, because you were right there. You were one of the most powerful people in the country. You could have done something and you did do some things that were considered actually racist. You went to a damn funeral of a KKK dragon. So don’t talk to us about systemic racism.”

Gutfeld went on to say that he believed the prevailing narrative was “a path to destruction that is of our own doing,” and would result in the opposite of unification in the country.

“The bottom line here is the way the media and Democrats have reacted is proof that even if the justice system worked that can’t be proof at all — because if you say that, it undermines the narrative that we are an irreversibly racist country,” Gutfeld concluded, saying that it would just keep happening until the narrative changed.