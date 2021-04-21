Daniel Cormier Says He Won’t Fight Jake Paul

UFC legend Daniel Cormier has zero interest in fighting Jake Paul.

The social media star and rising boxing prospect is coming off a huge win over Ben Askren, and he also recently called out Cormier.

Well, fans hoping for a Cormier/Paul boxing match aren’t going to get it. According to BroBible, the legendary MMA star ruled it out during an episode of “DC and Helwani.”

He said the following about a fight against Paul:

This dude would never fight me. I would kill him. Why would I ever fight someone like that…I’m the guy that’s in the Hall of Fame. I’m the guy that won two world championships at the same time.I’m not gonna punch down to some kid that’s on YouTube that’s, like, ‘Fight me!’ Like, why? What have you done to earn the right to fight me?

You can listen to Cormier and Helwani break it down in the episode below.

I really wish somebody like Cormier would step up and rock Paul, but I understand why he wouldn’t want to do it.

Paul draws eyeballs on his fights as we saw with the Askren bout, but it’s also a circus. Why would an established and legendary fighter want to put up with that nonsense?

Cormier doesn’t need money, he’s one of the greatest fighters to ever live and there’s no reason for him to fight Jake Paul.

BOUTTA COOK HIM UP CLEVELAND STYLE — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 18, 2021

Now, if it happened, Paul would get massacred. You’d almost have to wonder if it’d even be legal. Fighting Ben Askren who has limited striking abilities is one thing.

Fighting Daniel Cormier is a totally different animal.

Hopefully, somebody steps up and ends Paul’s boxing career. It just looks like it won’t be Cormier.