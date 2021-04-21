Dead Alligator Solves The Mystery Of A Missing Hunting Dog From Several Decades Ago

A dead alligator has brought closure to the story of a missing hunting dog.

In a Facebook post from Cordray's, a man by the name of Ned McNeely brought in a dead alligator weighing 445 pounds and measured 12 feet long.

The most interesting part is that they cut open the gator and found five tags for different dogs. According to BroBible, one of the tags matched a man's hunting dog that had gone missing 24 years ago in South Carolina.

Ned McNeely brought in this 12' long 445 lb. private land gator this morning! We don't usually open up the stomach but…

What a wild and bizarre story for the unnamed hunters involved. Imagine losing a hunting dog nearly a quarter of a century ago, and then finding out an alligator ate it.

I assume the hunter was smart enough to probably assume his dog had been killed and didn't just run off. Yet, he never had closure.

Now, in 2021, the man finds out that a gigantic alligator ate his dog. It's incredibly sad and unbelievable all at the same time.

Also, this is just further proof that we should be hunting down these beasts and taking them out when necessary. If the choice is between my dog or an alligator, you better believe I’m shooting on sight.

It’s not even up for a debate.

Let us know what you think about this wild situation in the comments below.

