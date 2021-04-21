Justin Fields Is Managing Epilepsy, The Condition Hasn’t Impacted His Football Skills

Justin Fields is dealing with epilepsy.

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the former Ohio State superstar has informed teams that he’s on medication for the issue, which can potentially cause seizures. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Rapoport also reported that there’s a very real chance Fields outgrows the condition.

OSU QB Justin Fields has confirmed to NFL teams during the pre-draft process that he is managing epilepsy – a neurological disorder that can cause seizures, per me and @TomPelissero. It has not affected football & doctors believe he’ll outgrow it as his other family members have. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2021

Obviously, having epilepsy is a serious situation, but it sounds like Fields has done a great job of managing the situation.

As long as he’s on his medication, there doesn’t appear to be any reason at all to worry.

Justin Fields has been taking his medication, and has not had any recent issues. It’s possible he may have already outgrown the illness. https://t.co/Zcp4MqcG08 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2021

I don’t expect this to impact Fields’ draft status at all. I don’t think it’ll move the needle one bit, and it shouldn’t move the needle.

As long as the doctors sign off on him and there aren’t issues, then why would it? Clearly, it had zero impact on his abilities at Ohio State.

The man balled out for the Buckeyes.

The illness has not affected Justin Fields on the field, and other family members have outgrown it in their 20s. The prognosis from doctors is that Fields should be in the same situation. Fields’ symptoms have shorter and less frequent over the past few years. https://t.co/Zcp4MqcG08 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2021

He’s going to be just fine in the NFL, and one team is going to land a star on draft day.