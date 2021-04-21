Editorial

Justin Fields Is Managing Epilepsy, The Condition Hasn’t Impacted His Football Skills

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Justin Fields is dealing with epilepsy.

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the former Ohio State superstar has informed teams that he’s on medication for the issue, which can potentially cause seizures. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Rapoport also reported that there’s a very real chance Fields outgrows the condition.

Obviously, having epilepsy is a serious situation, but it sounds like Fields has done a great job of managing the situation.

As long as he’s on his medication, there doesn’t appear to be any reason at all to worry.

I don’t expect this to impact Fields’ draft status at all. I don’t think it’ll move the needle one bit, and it shouldn’t move the needle.

As long as the doctors sign off on him and there aren’t issues, then why would it? Clearly, it had zero impact on his abilities at Ohio State.

The man balled out for the Buckeyes.

He’s going to be just fine in the NFL, and one team is going to land a star on draft day.