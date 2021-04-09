Justin Fields Will Throw For More NFL Scouts April 14, The 49ers Will Be In Attendance

Justin Fields will have one more shot to fight his way into the third overall spot in the NFL draft.

The former Ohio State superstar quarterback lit it up at his pro day, and now he intends to do it again for teams.

According to Matt Barrows, Fields will throw for more teams April 14, and the 49ers and Kyle Shanahan, who traded up for the third pick, will be in attendance.

All the chatter is that the 49ers intend on taking Mac Jones, but you never know what can happen when it comes to the NFL draft.

Per Justin Fields’ agent, the plan right now is for Fields to throw again when Ohio State holds pro day No. 2 on April 14. Kyle Shanahan has signaled that the 49ers will be on hand. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) April 7, 2021

Allow me to put my detective hat on for just a moment and let’s piece some stuff together. We know Kyle Shanahan traded up for the third pick and he then attended Mac Jones’ pro day.

Look at the fear on Kyle Shanahan’s stupid face as Mac Jones sails another one pic.twitter.com/wqyjKfUX0J — BrianCatNFL (@BrianCatNFL) March 30, 2021

However, according to Nick Saban, the 49ers coach wasn’t even interested in talking with him about Jones. How do you go to Tuscaloosa and not talk with Saban about his quarterback?

“[Kyle Shanahan] didn’t ask me a thing. I stood right next to him. I said hi to him. John Lynch too. They didn’t ask me a thing. Maybe they thought they weren’t allowed to.” – Nick Saban discusses Mac Jones’ pro day on @dpshow — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) April 6, 2021

Now, Shanahan is going to watch Fields, who on paper is a miles better prospect. Is this all a huge smokescreen? Was there actually another team that was going to take Jones in the top five?

I feel like the answer to that is no, which makes trading up for Jones a bit strange. Going after Fields makes way more sense.

I’m not saying the 49ers will take Fields, but something about this situation just doesn’t add up right now. Stay woke, folks! I wouldn’t be surprised if Jones isn’t the choice at three.