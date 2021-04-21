Machine Gun Kelly Shows Off Terrifying Neck Tattoo

Musician Machine Gun Kelly showed off his brand new neck tattoo on social media Tuesday.

Machine Gun Kelly now has a thin red line that honestly makes him look a little more terrifying than he did before.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by the Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly)

“[B]ye bye neck,” Machine Gun Kelly captioned the photo alongside an emoji of a needle.

Machine Gun Kelly also announced the news on his Twitter account.

yatted the neck. sorry. ???? — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) April 20, 2021

“Yatted the neck. sorry,” he tweeted.

Machine Gun Kelly is covered in tattoos, but this might be the scariest one he has on his body. The red line truly looks like a knife slice or something. It’s a little scary. (RELATED: Machine Gun Kelly Reportedly Cheated On Ex-Girlfriend With Megan Fox)

The musician is known for scary stuff like that though. He reportedly wears a small vial of girlfriend Megan Fox’s blood around his neck on a necklace. Machine Gun Kelly shared a slideshow of photos on Instagram and the necklace was included.

What is even going on in their world over there.