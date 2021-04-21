Editorial

Photos Show Tom Cruise’s Epic ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Stunts

Tom Cruise Is Seen Jumping Between Train Wagons During Action Packed Mission Impossible 7 Scenes

Photo credit: SplashNews.com

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Photos surfaced on Wednesday of Tom Cruise during the filming of some intense “Mission: Impossible 7” stunts in the United Kingdom.

Tom Cruise filming in North York, UK Photo credit: SplashNews.com

Tom Cruise filming in North York, UK Photo credit: SplashNews.com

Tom Cruise filming in North York, UK Photo credit: SplashNews.com

Tom Cruise filming in North York, UK Photo credit: SplashNews.com

Tom Cruise filming in North York, UK Photo credit: SplashNews.com

Tom Cruise filming in North York, UK Photo credit: SplashNews.com

The 58-year-old action star showed no signs of slowing down in photos that surfaced of him on the roof of a speeding train as he jumped from a wagon to the main steam train on the set in North York. (RELATED: Tom Cruise Apparently Hurt During Filming Of ‘M:I-6’ In London [VIDEO])

The photos were shared by Splash News and posted on the outlet on Wednesday.

Tom Cruise filming in North York, UK Photo credit: SplashNews.com

Tom Cruise filming in North York, UK Photo credit: SplashNews.com

Tom Cruise filming in North York, UK Photo credit: SplashNews.com

Tom Cruise filming in North York, UK Photo credit: SplashNews.com

Tom Cruise filming in North York, UK Photo credit: SplashNews.com

Tom Cruise filming in North York, UK Photo credit: SplashNews.com

Tom Cruise filming in North York, UK Photo credit: SplashNews.com

Tom Cruise filming in North York, UK Photo credit: SplashNews.com

In several of the pictures, we can see the “Top Gun” star balancing on the train as it moves during a crazy stunt for the “Mission: Impossible” franchise. (RELATED: Tom Cruise And Elon Musk Working Together On Movie Being Shot In Space)

Tom Cruise filming in North York, UK Photo credit: SplashNews.com

Tom Cruise filming in North York, UK Photo credit: SplashNews.com

Tom Cruise filming in North York, UK Photo credit: SplashNews.com

Tom Cruise filming in North York, UK Photo credit: SplashNews.com

Tom Cruise filming in North York, UK Photo credit: SplashNews.com

Tom Cruise filming in North York, UK Photo credit: SplashNews.com

Tom Cruise filming in North York, UK Photo credit: SplashNews.com

Tom Cruise filming in North York, UK Photo credit: SplashNews.com

Tom Cruise filming in North York, UK Photo credit: SplashNews.com

Tom Cruise filming in North York, UK Photo credit: SplashNews.com

Judging by the pictures, it looks like the next movie will not disappoint.

Tom Cruise filming in North York, UK Photo credit: SplashNews.com

Tom Cruise filming in North York, UK Photo credit: SplashNews.com

Tom Cruise filming in North York, UK Photo credit: SplashNews.com

Tom Cruise  filming in North York, UK Photo credit: SplashNews.com

Tom Cruise filming in North York, UK Photo credit: SplashNews.com

Tom Cruise filming in North York, UK Photo credit: SplashNews.com

The “Jack Reacher” star’s next action-filled film is set to now come out May 27, 2022, following several production delays during filming in Italy, the United Kingdom and Norway during the pandemic, Fox News reported.