Officer Surrounded, Punched In The Head During Portland Unlawful Assembly

A Portland police sergeant was surrounded by protesters and punched in the head Tuesday night during an unlawful assembly, authorities announced.

A sergeant is seen on video posted to Twitter walking his bike down a path when a protester stepped in front of the officer, blocking him, video showed. The sergeant pushes the individual out of his way before he quickly becomes surrounded by protesters clad in all black.

The sergeant then talks to the individual who blocked his bike path, though it is unclear what was said. As the sergeant tries to leave, one protester punches the officer in the head, taking him down.

An Officer is surrounded and punched in the face and ends up on the ground on his back with the suspect on top. This was a very dangerous situation. Subject was arrested. https://t.co/JbkDSWybFE — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) April 21, 2021

Portland Police said the sergeant “landed in a dangerous position” with the suspect on his back. Fellow officers quickly stepped in and used “some focused blows” and “pepper spray” to diffuse the situation.

An unlawful assembly was declared and protesters were directed to leave the area, police said.

The suspect was arrested and identified as 36-year-old Randy Gray. Gray was charged with assaulting a public safety officer, assault in the fourth degree, harassment, disorderly conduct in the second degree and criminal mischief in the third degree, according to police.

Other videos posted to Twitter showed protesters taking to the streets and damaging a local Starbucks after former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all charges in the death of George Floyd. (RELATED: Celebrations Break Out In DC Following Derek Chauvin Verdict)

#Antifa smashed up another Starbucks in their Portland riot celebrating Chauvin’s murder conviction. Video by @jennytyoung: pic.twitter.com/xUEGfcoXvz — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 21, 2021

Portland Police said around 9:50 p.m., 24-year-old Kenneth Harold began breaking and spray painting the window of the Starbucks. Harold was found with a glass punch tool and cans of spray paint, according to police. He was charged with one count of criminal mischief in the first degree.