Wisconsin and Ohio State will play against each other annually starting in 2022 through the next several years.

This morning, I was reading through Reddit when I found a thread about why Wisconsin and Michigan play so often as crossover opponents. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s when I learned for the first time that Wisconsin will play Ohio State every season starting in 2022 through 2027. Yes, you read that correctly.

The Buckeyes and Badgers are locked in annually starting in 2022.

How has this not been publicized more by the Big 10? This is going to be an incredible annual series for a few years, and it’s going to print money.

The TV ratings for Ohio State vs. Wisconsin are always great, and that won’t change anytime soon.

This series will also match the two best teams in the conference against each other. It’ll more or less be a preview of the B1G title game, and I’m here for it.

If you want to be the best, then you have to play the best. In the Big 10, it doesn’t get any better than Ohio State. They’re the conference’s crown jewel, and we’ll now get to trade punches for several seasons starting next year.

Sign me up!

I look forward to the challenge!