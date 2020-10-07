PennLive.com Picks Ohio State And Wisconsin As The 2 Best Football Teams In The Big 10

The hype continues to grow around Ohio State and Wisconsin ahead of the 2020 football season.

PennLive.com released their power rankings for the conference, and the Buckeyes and Badgers were ranked number one and two. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Oct 6, 2020 at 6:07am PDT

It seems like everyone has just accepted that the Buckeyes and Badgers are bound to meet in the B1G title game again.

Everyone I know who follows Big 10 football expects a rematch of the game last year, which was an absolute battle on the gridiron.

I’m not sure how anyone can reasonably argue against OSU and Wisconsin being the two best teams in the conference to start the year.

Obviously, a lot can change, and we’ve already seen that with WI quarterback Jack Coan going down. However, there’s no team on either side of the conference who will be favored to beat OSU or the Badgers during the regular season.

There’s a very high chance the two programs meet in the title game 8-0.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Oct 5, 2020 at 6:56pm PDT

All I know is that I’m excited for Oct 24 to get here. It’s going to be a great time, and I can’t wait!