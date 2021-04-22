Dabo Swinney Thinks Urban Meyer And Trevor Lawrence Will Work Great Together

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney thinks Urban Meyer is the perfect man to lead Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville.

The former Clemson star quarterback is a lock to the Jaguars with the first pick of the NFL draft, and his former coach thinks Urban Meyer’s leadership will be great for Lawrence. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Swinney said the following in part about Meyer working with Trevor Lawrence, according to TigerNet.com:

I’m excited about it. I think Urban will do a great job with him. They’ll put a good team, good staff around him. I don’t know what the predictions are for Jacksonville, how many games they’re going to win, but whatever the prediction is, they’ll exceed that, as long as he stays healthy.

I pretty much feel the exact same way as Swinney does about the situation. Urban Meyer is great at developing players and squeezing the most out of talent.

Tim Tebow won a Heisman under his tutelage and he was far from a legit NFL quarterback. So, if he could turn Tebow into a star at the college level, what do we think he’ll do with the best QB prospect in the past couple decades?

I think it’s safe to say Lawrence is in great hands, and I can’t wait to see what the Jaguars do with him under center.

He’s going to be slinging it all over the field for Meyer and the Jags.

Let Lawrence cook in Jacksonville!