‘I Understood What Nepotism Was’: Elizabeth Olsen Opens Up About Career And Distancing Herself From Her Sisters Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen said she might have been only 10 but knew what “nepotism was” and so she wanted to distance herself from her sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

"I was 10 and I was curious about auditioning," the 32-year-old actress told UK Glamour magazine on Wednesday.

"And I realized very quickly it wasn't for me because I was missing my sports teams, my dance class and all the extracurricular activities at school," she added. "But during that time, I thought, 'I don't want to be associated with [Mary-Kate and Ashley],' for some reason."

"I guess I understood what nepotism was like inherently as a 10-year-old," Olsen continued. "I don't know if I knew the word, but there is some sort of association of not earning something that I think bothered me at a very young age."

The Marvel star said it all “had to do with” her “own insecurities.”

“But I was 10, so I don’t know how much I processed, but I did think, ‘I’m going to be Elizabeth Chase [her middle name] when I become an actress,'” the Disney Plus star explained.

Elizabeth is the younger sister to the Olsen twins, best known for their role playing Michelle Tanner on the popular sitcom “Full House” in the ’80s and ’90s.

Elizabeth did eventually follow in her big sisters’ footsteps when she landed a role in Mary-Kate and Ashley’s 1994 TV movie “How the West Was Fun” under the name Lizzie Olsen, E! News reported.

In 2011 she would finally appear on the big screen in “Silent House” and “Martha Marcy May Marlene.” She is probably best known for her role as Wanda/Scarlet Witch in the “Avengers” franchise.