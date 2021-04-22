The NFL draft starts in exactly one week.

On the night of April 29, 2021, 32 young men will be selected in the first round of the 2021 draft, and it’ll be the first step forward in their pro journeys. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As a huge fan of the NFL, I can’t tell you all how excited I am for the draft to begin.

I had a close friend in college who was an NFL draft fanatic. That dude ate mock drafts for breakfast. He couldn’t get enough.

I’m not that dedicated to the game, but I do love watching specific players to see where they’ll land.

This year is one of the best quarterback classes in recent memory, and there is tons of talent all over the board. All the way from Trevor Lawrence to Mac Jones, there is an absurd amount of talent in the draft at the quarterback position.

There is a very real chance the first four picks next Thursday are all passers! At the very least, we know the first three picks will all be passers!

Make sure to tune in next Thursday at 8:00 EST on ABC, ESPN or the NFL Network to watch 32 young men’s dreams come true. I can’t wait to watch it all unfold!