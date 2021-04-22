West Virginia Football Coach Neal Brown Gets A Contract Extension Through 2026

West Virginia football coach Neal Brown has agreed to an extension.

The Mountaineers announced Thursday afternoon that Brown has agreed to an extension through the 2026 season, and the deal’s value is worth at least $23.85 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Brown’s base salary will be $3.975 million annually.

West Virginia University Director of Athletics and Associate Vice President @WVUADLyons has announced a contract extension for @NealBrown_WVU that will run through the 2026 season. https://t.co/qUBBMMrPal — WVU Football (@WVUfootball) April 22, 2021

This is a great decision from the Mountaineers. It’s an absolutely outstanding decision. Brown is a hell of a coach.

In the world of college football, when you find yourself an excellent coach, you don’t let him go anywhere. You keep him for as long as possible.

While winning at WVU isn’t super difficult or easy, Brown has kept the Mountaineers relevant and trending upward for the most part.

He also seems to do a nice job recruiting and making the brand’s presence felt nationally with how he handles the media.

All the way around, WVU fans can give the program two huge thumbs up for extending Brown.