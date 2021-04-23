Dr. Charles Krauthammer’s Son Reminisces With Bret Baier As Network Announces Recipient Of Scholarship In Late Columnist’s Name

Dr. Charles Krauthammer’s son reminisced with Fox News’ Bret Baier as the network announced the recipient of its scholarship award in Krauthammer’s name.

Baier spoke about the former Fox News contributor Thursday evening and called Krauthammer one of the “most notable and consequential voices” before having his son, David Krauthammer, on to chat. Krauthammer died from intestinal cancer in 2018 and the network established the Dr. Charles Krauthammer memorial scholarship in his honor.

His son told Baier that education – which the scholarship focuses on – was “important” to his father. David Krauthammer also congratulated this year’s recipient, Marin “Pei Pei” Martin, and wished her luck in college. (RELATED: Time Reporter: ‘I Always Wanted To Thank Mr. Krauthammer For That, And Am Ashamed That I Never Did’)

“And we’re happy that not just her, but all the viewers out there can hear about this and know how much my father was passionate about learning and education and, above that I think really saw it as a duty in how core that was to him of learning more and being curious always,” David Krauthammer added.

Baier and Krauthammer’s son continued on to discuss the past and the duo chatted about Krauthammer’s job as a speechwriter for former Vice President Walter Mondale. David Krauthammer explained how his jump from speechwriter to Fox News contributor was important and how his father held “fast to his moral principles on foreign policy and anti-communism and a robust foreign policy.”

Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott spoke about the scholarship after the network’s announcement Thursday.

“We are proud to continue the tradition of honoring Charles Krauthammer’s storied legacy with this year’s memorial scholarship recipient. Marin Martin is an exceptional student with an extremely bright future and her academic curiosity will no doubt live up to the mission that Charles inspired every day,” Scott said according to Fox News. “Congratulations to Marin and her family.”