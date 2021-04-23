REPORT: ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Arrested Over Domestic Violence Dispute

Police reportedly arrested “Jersey Shore” star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro over allegations of a domestic violence dispute.

Ortiz-Magro was arrested for felony domestic violence Thursday in Los Angeles, law enforcement sources told TMZ. Ortiz-Magro’s ex Jenn Harley was not involved as she was in Las Vegas at the time, the outlet reported.

The TV personality is currently on probation after agreeing to a plea deal last year in a previous domestic violence case.​ https://t.co/X5tXXPrDRR — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 23, 2021

Ortiz-Magro’s lawyer said he won’t be making any statements on behalf of the reality star until he “further” investigates. (RELATED: ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Reaches Plea Deal In Domestic Violence Case)

“We have just learned of the new allegations against Ronnie and need some additional time to further investigate,” Scott Leemon told TMZ. “As such, we will not be making any other statements at this time.”

It’s unclear what led to the recent arrest, but Ortiz-Magro has been previously arrested for domestic violence and was currently on probation.

In 2019, Ortiz-Magro was arrested after hitting Harley and chasing her with a knife, the outlet reported. Two charges against the “Jersey Shore” star were dismissed in February of 2020.

Ortiz-Magro eventually pleaded no contest to one count of domestic battery and one count of resisting arrest, TMZ reported at the time. The reality star’s plea deal allowed him to miss jail time.