Trending: Here Are The 5 Best Air Purifiers Of 2021

With so many air purifier options on the market, you may not know which one to choose. Perhaps you love one purifier, but it’s out of your price range. Or maybe you could like the look of another, but it doesn’t meet the quality standard you’re searching for. Finding the right air purifier for your home can be a challenging task, but no need to worry. We’ve done the research and hand-picked several of the best air purifiers according to different needs and purposes.

The Customer Favorite:

Since more than 28,000 customers gave this product a 5-star review, I think it’s abundantly safe to say that you’ll love this product just as much as they do. This 4-in-1 purifier uses True HEPA Technology to reduce up to 99.97% of harmful bacteria, germs, dander, dust, and pollen lingering in the contents of your air. Plus, the activated charcoal filter helps get rid of any unwanted odors that may arise (pet odors, cooking mishaps, etc.)

Get it here for only $84.99!

The Honorable Mention:

This device was rated “the best air purifier” by the distinguished New York Times’ Wirecutter product review site. Designed to cater to rooms up to 361 sq. ft, this gadget also uses a 4-stage filtration system to remove potentially harmful pollutants and odors in the air. Thanks to its handy pollution sensor, this device will give you the status of your room’s air quality through brightly colored LED lights.

Get it here for just $199.99! That’s nearly 15% off.

The Compact, Quiet Design:

This Blueair purifier uses electrostatic technology, removing nearly 99.97% of all harmful bacteria and viruses from the air you breathe. Plus, its effective filters have the power to capture pollen, mold, dust, and pet dander. This device can be control with the touch of one button and received the “Quiet Mark Award” for being one of the quietest air purifiers on the market. Purchasing this product is a no-brainer if you ask me.

Get it here for only $89.99!

#1 Recommended By Allergists:

Honeywell is known for their upstanding quality. This device can fully purify air up to 120x per day in rooms up to 465 sq. ft. As the #1 recommended filter by allergy doctors around the country, it’s safe to say that Honeywell definitely follows through with the promise that their purfier captures 99.97% of pollutants.

Get it here for only $235.99!

The Amazon Choice Product:

The Winix 5500-2 Purifier cleverly integrates HEPA Filter Technology with its PlasmaWave Air Technology that helps neutralize bacteria and viruses floating in the air. Verified to clean rooms up to 360 sq. ft, you can pretty much place this filter in any room and it will work effectively. Ranked as an Amazon Choice product, this device is both fairly priced and highly favored by customers all around the world.

Get it here for only $157.60!

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.