Lindsey Graham: It’s ‘All You Need To Know’ That Ocasio-Cortez Is Pleased With Biden’s First 100 Days

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said Sunday that he’s “not very impressed” with President Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office.

Graham told “Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace that it was telling that Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Biden’s first 100 days had “exceeded expectations.” (RELATED: ‘I’m Asking You Specifically’: Chris Wallace Tries To Pin Kevin McCarthy Down On His Phone Call With Trump During Capitol Riot)

WATCH:

“We are coming up, this week, on Joe Biden’s 100th day in office,” Wallace began, noting that the president was preparing to give his first major address before a joint session of Congress. “You have said this week that you believe that Biden’s campaign was a fraud on the country because of how differently he is governing, but during the campaign, Senator, he did talk about big changes in infrastructure and racial inequality and a number of other issues, so why is it a fraud?”

“Well, during the campaign he made us all believe that Joe Biden would be the moderate choice, that he really — that court packing was a bonehead idea,” Graham replied, noting that since taking office, Biden called for a commission to study the possibility of adding seats to the Supreme Court and threw the White House’s support behind making Washington, D.C., the 51st state.

“I think that’s a very radical idea that will change the makeup of the United States Senate,” Graham continued, adding, “AOC said his first hundred days exceeded her expectations. That’s all you need to know.”

Graham went on to say that while he personally liked Biden, he was not impressed with his administration’s actions thus far.

“He’s been a disaster on foreign policy. The border is in chaos, the Iranians are off the mat. He’s opening up negotiations with the Iranian regime and they haven’t done a damn to change. Afghanistan is going to fall apart, Russia and China are already pushing him around, so I’m very worried,” Graham said. “I think he’s been a very destabilizing president and economically he’s throwing a wet blanket over the recovery, wanting to raise taxes in a large amount and regulate America basically out of business, so I’m not very impressed with the first hundred days. This is not what I thought I would get from Joe Biden.”