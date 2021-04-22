‘It’s Raining Power Grabs, Hallelujah!’: John Berman Mocks Lindsey Graham For Calling DC Statehood A ‘Power Grab’

CNN’s John Berman mocked Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham for saying the Democrats’ push for Washington, D.C.’s statehood was a “power grab.”

Berman noted Graham’s comment and pointed out several times in the past when Graham had referred to certain issues as power grabs — namely the Democrat-led For the People Act (HR-1), which Graham called “the biggest power grab in the history of the country.” (RELATED: CNN’s John Berman: ‘Does Tucker Carlson Really Want His Viewers To Live?’)

WATCH:

“So the kind of grabbing that would allow D.C. residents to elect senators is bad, but not as bad by his grab standards as the House bill Democrats say would expand voting access … For Lindsey Graham it’s raining power grabs. Hallelujah!” Berman said.

“He’s seen them for all kinds of things from Obama executive orders on guns to Democratic efforts on health care, a hate crimes provision in 2009 and Democrats ending the judicial filibuster in 2013,” Berman continued, adding that the really interesting thing to him was not where Graham did see “power grabs” but where he did not.

“He didn’t stand up to Mitch McConnell for blocking the Supreme Court nomination of Merrick Garland,” Berman said, noting that Graham had said after the fact that he would not support future Supreme Court nominations in an election year.

“Never mind. He got over the grab phobia last fall to help push through the confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. So judicial grab for me but not for thee,” Berman continued. “More than anything when it comes to grabs, he’s got one giant orange blind spot, and I’m not even talking about the vile caught-on-tape ‘Access Hollywood’ admission. Graham’s obsession with grabs took a four-year hiatus for Donald Trump, a literal grabber.”

“That was grabtastic,” Berman’s cohost Brianna Keilar responded when Berman had finished.

“Grabapalooza,” Berman agreed.