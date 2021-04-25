‘The Problem Is Your Ideas Are Stupid’: Bill Maher Rips Millennials For Supporting Communism And Abolishing Police

Comedian Bill Maher ripped into millennials during a segment of Friday’s “Real Time With Bill Maher,” criticizing younger generations for supporting things like communism and abolishing the police.

Maher pointed out in a monologue that a third of people under age 35 were more likely to be in favor of abolishing law enforcement, and 36% of millennials were in favor of trying communism. (RELATED: ‘How Did Your Audience Wind Up Believing Such A Lot Of Crap?’: Bill Maher Rips Liberal Media For COVID ‘Panic Porn’)

Maher pointed out the fact that a number of countries throughout the world had tried communism, adding, “But millennials think that doesn’t count because they weren’t alive when it happened. But it did happen, and there are people around who remember it.”

“So when you say, ‘You’re old, you don’t get it,’ get what?” Maher asked. “Abolish the police? and the border patrol? And capitalism? And cancel Lincoln? No, I get it. The problem isn’t that I don’t get what you’re saying or that I’m old, the problem is your ideas are stupid.”

“If you say, ‘Let’s eat in the bathroom and s**t in the kitchen,’ yeah, that’s a new idea, but I wouldn’t call it interior design,” Maher continued, arguing that perhaps the people who couldn’t stop using their phones might have something to learn from those who couldn’t figure them out.