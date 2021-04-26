Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Five Of Her Most Jaw-Dropping Looks

We decided to celebrate Melania Trump’s birthday Monday with five of her most jaw-dropping looks that we will never forget during President Donald Trump’s tenure.

During Trump’s four years in office, Melania made headlines over and over again for her incredible style at events across the world and at home. And while selecting only five is tricky, because there were so many, these are the ones that really stood out. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

The off-the-shoulder, cream-colored gown the first lady wore to the Freedom Ball on Inauguration Day in January 2017 has to start off this list. Looking back on now, it was stunning from head to toe.

First Lady Melania Trump (Photo by Kevin Dietsch – Pool/Getty Images)

The next would have to be the incredible floor-length, hot pink cape gown Melania wore during her and Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia at Al Murabba Palace in Riyadh.

In 2017, the first lady also stunned the world when she stepped out in a traditional oriental black floral Gucci gown for the Chinese state dinner during the Trump’s visit to Beijing. To say she looked perfect would be a total understatement.(RELATED: A Look Back At Melania Trump’s Best Looks From The Summer [SLIDESHOW])

In 2018, she was definitely the star of the show when she stepped out in a sparkling, white long-sleeve gown for the Congressional Ball held at the White House. (RELATED: A New Photo Book About Melania Features Several Never-Before-Seen Stunning Photos Of First Lady)

And last but certainly not least, the stunning off-the-shoulder pale yellow-caped gown FLOTUS stepped out in during a trip to London with Trump from 2018.

The floor-length gown was for a dinner with U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May and business leaders at the Blenheim Palace and the look was unforgettable.

Happy Birthday, Melania!