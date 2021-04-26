Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan Officially Announces Senate Campaign In Ohio

Democratic Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan officially announced Monday that he will be running for Senate as Republican Ohio Sen. Rob Portman announced in January he will not seek reelection in 2022.

Ryan, who has served in the House for 10 terms, is now the first Democrat to announce he will be running for Portman’s seat. He released a video Monday morning explaining why he wanted to run for Senate and said he will help bring jobs to Ohio.

“I’m running for U.S. Senate to fight like hell to cut workers in on the deal,” Ryan said on Twitter. “Change is coming, and we’re going to flip this #OHSen seat. Like I always say, never bet against Ohio.”

I’m running for U.S. Senate to fight like hell to cut workers in on the deal. pic.twitter.com/O1hkLdS1up — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) April 26, 2021

“Ohioans are working harder than ever, they’re doing everything right, and they’re still falling behind,” Ryan said in a statement. “Countries all over the world are investing billions in infrastructure, education, health care, and their workforce to out-compete American businesses and workers. Our workers need a game plan to level the playing field and bring jobs home to Ohio.”

Portman announced he will not seek reelection in 2022 on Jan. 25. (RELATED: Sen. Rob Portman Announces He Will Not Run For Reelection In 2022)

“I don’t think any Senate office has been more successful in getting things done, but honestly, it has gotten harder and harder to break through the partisan gridlock and make progress on substantive policy, and that has contributed to my decision,” Portman said, according to The Enquirer. (RELATED: Former 2020 Presidential Candidate Rep. Tim Ryan Eyes Replacing Rob Portman)

“We live in an increasingly polarized country where members of both parties are being pushed further to the right and further to the left, and that means too few people who are actively looking to find common ground. This is not a new phenomenon, of course, but a problem that has gotten worse over the past few decades,” Portman continued.

Portman’s term ends in January 2023.