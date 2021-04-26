Gavin Newsom Will Officially Face Recall Election

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom will officially face a recall election, the Los Angeles Times reported Monday.

California Secretary of State Shirley Weber announced the certification Monday of 1,626,042 valid signatures from California’s 58 counties, according to The Los Angeles Times.

BREAKING: Recall of California Gov. Gavin Newsom has officially been triggered with over 1.6 million signatures collected. It will go on the ballot later this year — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 26, 2021

Officials have until April 30 to provide a final count of signatures. Following this, voters who signed the recall petition will have 30 days to withdraw their signatures if they choose. Weber can then issue an official election certification, and Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis can call a special election within 60 to 80 days, according to the LA Times report.

A statement from the Recall Gavin Newsom website said this was a “long shot” and a “historic campaign to remove the controversial leader from office in the highest populated state in America.” (RELATED: ‘Newsom Has Failed California’: Police Officer Calls On City Council To Recall Gov. Gavin Newsom)

“The People of California have done what the politicians thought would be impossible. This recall movement to remove Governor Gavin Newsom from office has reached yet another milestone,” said Orrin Heatlie, Lead Proponent of the Recall Gavin Newsom campaign and founder of the California Patriot Coalition.

“California is at a crossroad. People are frustrated at the destructive policies, divisive politics, and manipulative tactics conducted by Gavin Newsom since the day he became governor. We cannot continue to allow one elected official in California to control each aspect of our lives without checks and balances,” said Randy Economy, Senior Advisor and Spokesman for RecallGavin2020.

Newsom launched a counter-campaign in March, saying he would “fight” the recall effort. The “Stop the Republican Recall” campaign said the recall movement against Newsom is “powered by a partisan, Republican coalition of national Republicans, anti-vaxxers, QAnon conspiracy theorists, anti-immigrant activists, and Trump supporters.”