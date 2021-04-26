Joe Milton Officially Announces That He’s Transferring To Tennessee

Joe Milton is officially headed to Tennessee.

The former Michigan quarterback announced Monday morning that he’s transferring to play for the Volunteers in Knoxville. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @joemilton5

Word broke about a week ago that Milton was gunning to play for Josh Heupel and the Vols, but nothing was officially announced.

Now, it’s a done deal, and Tennessee has landed the former Michigan starter.

Sources: Former Michigan quarterback Joe Milton plans to sign with Tennessee. He’s expected to formally commit later this month. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 19, 2021

As I said when word first broke that Milton was eyeing Tennessee, if he can return to the form he had early last season against Minnesota, then Heupel will have a very solid guy at quarterback.

Milton is huge, has a howitzer for an arm and is athletic. For reasons I’m not sure anyone truly understands, he just fell apart along with the rest of Michigan last season.

Now, he’s found himself a change of scenery and he’s bound for the SEC.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @joemilton5

If you’re a fan of Tennessee, you have to be happy to have a talented guy on the roster. It’s low risk, high reward, and that’s something every football fan wants to hear.