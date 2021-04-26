A Pair Of Kanye West’s Used Shoes Just Sold For $1.8 Million, Setting A New Record

A pair of Kanye West’s used shoes set a new world record for sneakers after it sold for $1.8 million in a private auction.

Sold by Sotheby’s in a private sale, the 43-year-old singer’s “Grammy Worn” Nike Air Yeezy 1 Prototypes from 2008 were acquired by the sneaker investing platform RARES, Reuters reported in a pice published Monday. (RELATED: REPORT: Kanye West Is Now Worth $6.6 Billion)

The Kanye West sneakers that sent athletic shoes strutting down fashion runways sold for $1.8 million, a new world record price for a pair of sneakers, Sotheby’s announced https://t.co/4UcDFAfM7X 1/5 pic.twitter.com/JhT24NXvwe — Reuters Showbiz (@ReutersShowbiz) April 26, 2021

The “Jesus Is King” hitmaker famously wore the kicks during his appearance at the 2008 Grammy Awards where he performed “Hey Mama” and “Stronger,” TMZ reported. (RELATED: Kanye Fails To Get On Presidential Ballot In South Carolina As Family And Friends Reportedly Worry About Him)

West and Mark Smith designed the size 12 sneakers, which were a combination of Nike and the rapper’s signature branding. It included things like the Yeezy forefoot strap, a pink “Y” medallion lace lock and the Nike Swoosh.

“Our goal in purchasing such an iconic shoe – and a piece of history – is to increase accessibility and empower the communities that birthed sneaker culture with the tools to gain financial freedom through RARES,” Gerome Sapp, RARES co-founder and CEO, shared.

The outlet noted, Yeezy’s sneaker sale has set a new world record price for sneakers previously by Sotheby’s when it brought in $560,000 in May 2020 for a pair of 1985 Air Jordan 1’s, designed and worn by the legend Michael Jordan.