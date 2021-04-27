‘She Shows No Interest In It’: Brian Kilmeade Attacks Kamala Harris’s Handling Of Border Crisis Is ‘An Embarrassment’

Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade called Vice President Kamala Harris’s handling of the border crisis “an embarrassment” Tuesday.

Harris was tapped to oversee the administration’s response to the border crisis on March 24. Since then, she’s opted out of visiting the border while going to various other locations for work–related events, the Fox & Friends co-hosts said. (RELATED: Newt Gingrich Says Kamala Harris Was Put In Charge Of The Border Because ‘They Knew She Wouldn’t Do Anything’)

“What an embarrassment,” Kilmeade said regarding Harris’ performance in handling the border. “Can you imagine getting an assignment and just not doing it? That’s what’s happening now. Yesterday she might as well have been the queen of England in terms of her engagement.”

WATCH:

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday about Harris’s absence at the border. Harris’s team, Doocy noted, blamed her absence on the COVID-19 pandemic. Psaki said the vice president’s focus isn’t on the border, but on “addressing the root causes in the Northern Triangle.”

Psaki went on to imply, according to Steve Doocy, that Harris was avoiding the border because of “a security issue.”

“But, you know, we have seen the vice president go other places,” Doocy said on the show before co-host Ainsley Earhardt pointed out that “they have COVID issues there, too.”

The trio of co-hosts appeared to agree with the sentiment and Earhardt then speculated whether Harris didn’t want the border “assignment” to begin with.

“If you want to be great you want great challenges,” Kilmeade said.

“And if you want to be president, you want to tackle – clear the highest hurdles. She just shows no interest in it, because of embarrassing comments about the border, because millions are coming across our border is changing the population. Don’t tell me to wear a mask in an open field and at the same time not test a million migrants coming here illegally – many of which test positive for the coronavirus.”

Kilmeade continued on to discuss what Harris has said and chastised her for not making the region’s “behavior reflect a reward.”

“She is not doing it bad; she is not doing it at all,” Kilmeade later said.