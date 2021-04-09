‘She Knows This Is A Mess’: Chris Wallace Says VP Harris May Not ‘Want Her Fingerprints’ On Border Crisis

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace suggested Friday that Vice President Kamala Harris might be intentionally distancing herself from the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Wallace made an appearance on “America’s Newsroom” with Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino to discuss the growing situation at the border and the fact that Harris, despite being placed in a leadership position on that issue, had not yet made a visit to the area. (RELATED: It’s Been 15 Days Since Biden Put Kamala Harris In Charge Of The Border. She Has Yet To Make A Visit)

WATCH:

Hemmer began by noting that over two weeks had passed since President Joe Biden put Harris in charge of the border, and while the vice president had traveled to both California and Chicago, she had not traveled to the border. “What do you think this indicates about what this administration’s priorities are, Chris?” he asked.

“Well, I don’t know about priorities, but it doesn’t seem they have much of an answer to the crisis at the border. Maybe that’s the reason that they are not pushing it,” Wallace replied.

“And you know it’s so interesting, because when the president first said he was putting Kamala Harris, his vice president, in charge of the border the sense was that he was putting her in charge of the border, the whole issue,” Wallace continued. “Then a day or so later the clarification came down that well, no, she is not in charge of the border, she is in charge of diplomacy with Mexico and with the northern triangle countries to try to stem the flow to the border.”

Wallace went on to note that while Harris had spoken by phone with some top officials from the countries involved, she had yet to make any official visits. “Which kind of makes you wonder whether she knows this is a mess and doesn’t want her fingerprints on it,” Wallace added.

“I wonder if it’s that or I wonder also if they think if they are going would just solidify in everybody’s mind it is the crisis that people have been clamoring about, not just a challenge?” Perino said.

Wallace argued that the reports from the border of overcrowded facilities — along with videos of children being dropped over the wall or left to wander alone in the desert — made it impossible to brush off the issue.

“I think we’re way past the point where you can even pretend this isn’t a crisis at the border. It is. It’s an immigration national sovereignty crisis. There’s no two ways around it. The question is what are you going to do about it?” he asked.