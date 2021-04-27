Florida School Announces It Won’t Employ Vaccinated Teachers Or Staff

A private school in South Florida notified the students’ parents Monday that its new policy prohibits vaccinated teachers and staff members from being employed at the school.

The statement sent out Monday informed parents that the school has requested its employees who have not received “experimental COVID-19 injection” to “wait until the end of the school year” to do so.

“It is our policy, to the extent possible, not to employ anyone who has taken the experimental COVID-19 injection until further information is known,” the statement read.

The Centner Academy, founded by the anti-vaccine advocate Leila Centner in 2019, has about 300 students and promotes “medical freedom” from vaccines on its website. The school also offers help to parents willing to opt out of some immunization programs mandatory for students in Florida, according to U.S. News & World Report.

BREAKING: A private school in Miami – The Centner Academy – which has about 300 students, is telling their staff and teachers not to get the COVID vaccine and that it will be their policy “not to employ anyone who has taken the experimental COVID-19 injection…” @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/hX0sVaQRdO — Jim DeFede (@DeFede) April 26, 2021

The decision was made after consultations with “doctors who are on the front line,” according to the letter. The statement proceeded to cite unverified accounts of women who allegedly reported “adverse reproductive issues from being in close proximity with those who have received any one of the COVID-19 injections.” (RELATED: Republican Doctors Launch Ad Urging Americans To Get Vaccinated)

“It’s baffling. Why would she not want her teachers to get vaccinated?” Greg Tatar, whose son attends the school, said of Leila Centner, the school’s co-founder, according to WFOR-TV. “I personally disagree with that one, I got vaccinated six weeks ago and I’m very happy about it. It’s a very safe vaccine for all.”