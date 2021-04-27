Editorial

Paul Pierce Posts Video Appearing To Show A Bunch Of Marijuana Plants

Paul Pierce (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/AhnFireDigital/status/1386770355642114054)

Paul Pierce (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/AhnFireDigital/status/1386770355642114054)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Former NBA star Paul Pierce appears to be dipping his toes into the weed game.

In a video captured by @AhnFireDigital, the former Boston Celtics star shared a video on his Instagram story that appeared to show him in front of a bunch of marijuana plants. In the video, Pierce said he was “in the lab.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch it below.

Well, I think we were all curious to see what Paul Pierce would do after parting ways with ESPN, and it now looks like we know!

That’s not a small amount of weed needed to roll a couple joints. That looks like something out of a movie. That’s a whole lot of marijuana, my friends!

For those of you who don’t know, Pierce was shown the exit from ESPN after he posted a video of himself with women who appeared to be strippers.

Just like that, his TV career came to an abrupt halt!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Truth (@paulpierce)

We’ll see what Pierce does with his apparent new venture, but damn, he’s certainly not facing a shortage.

H/T: BroBible