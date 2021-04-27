Paul Pierce Posts Video Appearing To Show A Bunch Of Marijuana Plants

Former NBA star Paul Pierce appears to be dipping his toes into the weed game.

In a video captured by @AhnFireDigital, the former Boston Celtics star shared a video on his Instagram story that appeared to show him in front of a bunch of marijuana plants. In the video, Pierce said he was “in the lab.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch it below.

Here’s what Paul Pierce has been up to since getting fired from ESPN… pic.twitter.com/bX5hLKGmYd — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) April 26, 2021

Well, I think we were all curious to see what Paul Pierce would do after parting ways with ESPN, and it now looks like we know!

That’s not a small amount of weed needed to roll a couple joints. That looks like something out of a movie. That’s a whole lot of marijuana, my friends!

For those of you who don’t know, Pierce was shown the exit from ESPN after he posted a video of himself with women who appeared to be strippers.

Just like that, his TV career came to an abrupt halt!

We’ll see what Pierce does with his apparent new venture, but damn, he’s certainly not facing a shortage.

H/T: BroBible