Paul Pierce Says He Carried A Gun Everywhere For Years After Getting Stabbed

NBA legend Paul Pierce carried a gun on him for years after he was stabbed.

The former Boston Celtics star appeared on “All the Smoke” podcast to discuss the infamous 2000 stabbing incident that left him with severe wounds after an altercation in a club. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Pierce said the following in part about how he reacted after being stabbed, according to The New York Post:

People don’t know this, but I actually carried a gun for two years right after that. I was so paranoid. Like, I kept it in the car, I had it on me. I was so paranoid after that. I was just like, I couldn’t be in crowds. Something like that happens to you, man, it’s traumatic.

You can watch his full comments below.

I can’t really blame Pierce at all for wanting to be armed. I can’t blame him one bit. Pierce was just talking to a young woman at a club, and it resulted in him getting stabbed multiple times.

When you almost get murdered just going about your daily life, you’re going to rapidly change the way you carry yourself.

Getting armed is going to be right at the top of the list.

William Ragland, the man convicted for the stabbing, got seven to 10 years for the crime. That means he’s out of prison.

If I was Paul Pierce, I wouldn’t want to take any chances. Given Pierce’s vast resources due to his NBA contracts, he should have at the very least hired security.

Even if he’d remained armed after that, I still wouldn’t have faulted him. Nearly dying will change things quick.

Luckily, Pierce recovered from the incident and remained a dominant NBA player. What a wild story all the way around.