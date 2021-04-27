DEBATE: How Will Alabama’s Football Dynasty End?

Reddit is engaged in a fun debate about how Alabama’s dynasty will finally end.

As we all know, dynasties never last forever in the world of sports. They just don’t. Eventually, all dynasties fall, and right now, Alabama has the best dynasty in all of sports. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

So, how will it end?

I actually think the answer to this question is rather simple. Nick Saban is going to eventually retire, and that will be the first and most important pillar to fall.

As much as Alabama fans might not want to hear it, Dabo Swinney isn’t leaving Clemson at this point to coach the Crimson Tide.

That means the boosters in Tuscaloosa will have to look elsewhere for Saban’s replacement. No matter who they choose, he won’t be as great as the seven-time national champion.

Nick Saban talking about what are the two most compelling words on any #NFLDraft report… “And” & “But” pic.twitter.com/Pu1k9OS3Ow — James Light (@JamesALight) April 25, 2021

With Saban retired and impossible shoes to fill, the Crimson Tide will slowly start to go from 12-0 regular seasons to 11-1 and 10-2 regular seasons as other elite teams close the gap.

Fans will start to realize Saban was even much more important than people ever thought. Without his recruiting power, Alabama’s iron grip on the region is slightly loosened.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

Within five to 10 years after Saban’s retirement, Alabama might have one or two more national titles, but the days of titles every other year are long gone.

So, while Alabama probably doesn’t fall within a decade of Saban leaving, there will be a noticeable decline. The Crimson Tide remain incredibly competitive but the expectation of national titles on a regular basis slowly starts to fade. As a football fanatic, that’s how I’d game plan the scenario.